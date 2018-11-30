Signs indicated rogue Bennett would walk

Just when the state thought its greatest bushfires were under control in walked Wayne Bennett to the Broncos offices at Red Hill on Friday.

Bennett basically stood on the top of Mount Bronco, leaned backwards towards the abyss and said "come on gentleman, push ... I dare you.''

But when the club's board declined to sack him - for the moment at least - he surprised everyone by deciding to stay at the Broncos for one last year.

How close was Bennett to leaving the Broncos?

Close enough that his replacement Anthony Seibold was on standby for a 4pm press conference to announce his arrival at Red Hill.

Close enough that Bennett's assistant coach Jason Demetriou told his family on Thursday night he would be moving to Sydney.

Close enough that Souths have reportedly signed another young forward from another club that Bennett approved and Seibold only found out about it after the deal was done.

What a circus. How can it come to this?

Anthony Seibold was prepared to do a press conference on Friday afternoon. Picture. Phil Hillyard

The Broncos have seen many dramatic days at their Red Hill headquarters but never one as confusing as this.

Club staff have had enough of the drama.

At 10am on Friday when I arrived at Red Hill they were open in their relief he was moving on - or so they thought.

Bennett told reporters earlier he would hold a morning press conference.

Club signage was shifted in so he could stand in front of it but there was no sense it was a club occasion - it was a rogue coach having his say and no-one was sure what that would be.

Assistant coach Jason Demetriou was ready to move south. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Rumours swirled everywhere.

No-one knew what was happening. In Sydney Souths officials were waiting by the phone and so was Seibold.

Chris Johns turned up and the speculation was he would have plenty to say about club bosses if Bennett was sacked.

But he wasn't so Johns went home.

Bennett confirmed he’s staying for 2019. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

Bennett held his press conference but there was no sighting of club chief executive Paul White or the club's publicity shy chairman Karl Morris.

In his deliberate, matter of a fact sort of way, Bennett tried to explain that nothing had changed from his position that he was staying.

In truth it had changed but then it changed back again. If the rumours are correct, the day before he thought he was leaving.

He expected to be sacked and paid out in full.

But it never happened. Is this the end of the story?

Surely not. The relationship between Bennett and the Broncos has fractured beyond repair.

The sooner he moves on the better it will be for both of them.

If he stays next year there will be weekly dramas and differences of opinion and humiliation for all parties.

If you think Friday's event was a bushfire - you've seen nothing yet.

