Silence deafening on council street sweeping

THE Mayor has used his casting vote to pass a motion on council's street sweeping operations - under a deafening silence.

At last week's Corporate Governance and Works committee meeting questions were raised over council's plan to put a street sweeping contract out to tender.

It led to some interesting exchanges between Clarence Valley Council staff and councillors, with Cr Andrew Baker suggesting there were contradictions between what was being said by staff and what was contained in a staff report.

The general manager Ashley Lindsay indicated the issues would be taken on notice and clarified, however, at yesterday's full council meeting no questions were asked nor any discussion had over the issue.

The staff recommendation was that council proceed to open tender for the provision of street sweeping services in accordance with the adopted Levels of Service and that noise minimisation form part of the tender evaluation criteria and contract.

The new "moderate" levels of service had been decided on in April, meaning street sweeping would occur in CBDs once every two weeks and once every 16 weeks everywhere else.

However, the lack of discussion did not mean councillors were all on the same page, with Mayor Jim Simmons using his casting vote to break the deadlock after Richie Williamson moved the staff recommendation.

The motion was passed with Richie Williamson, Andrew Baker, Arthur Lysaught and Jim Simmons voting for it and Peter Ellem, Karen Toms, Debrah Novak and Greg Clancy voting against. Jason Kingsley was absent.

The reasons behind the division was unclear, however the issue may have been brought to a head following an announcement by a contractor they had withdrawn their streetsweeping services.

The post on North Coast Road Sweepers Facebook page, dated July 6 entitled 'Important public notice' stated:

"North Coast Road Sweepers has withdrawn services to Clarence Valley Council at this time. Any queries/complaints regarding street sweeping can be made directly to council."

Clarence Valley Council have been contacted for comment.