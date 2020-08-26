SILENT NIGHT: Christmas carols latest COVID victim

Santa is surrounded by kids at the Grafton Carols by Candlelight at Alumy Creek Reserve.

GRAFTON Carols by Candlelight has been cancelled for 2020.

The event run by Grafton Midday Rotary and the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus was scheduled to take place at at Alumy Creek Reserve for Saturday, December 5.

It was planned to be the fourth year in a row at the venue since relocating from Market Square.

Organisers have made the decision due to current COVID-19 social distancing restrictions and the likelihood they will remain in place until a vaccine is found.

“Aside from the impact of COVID-19 on the event, we also do not wish to impose on the generosity of our local businesses while they deal with the repercussions from the pandemic, as their help has been critical to the success of past Carols by Candlelight events,” Grafton Midday Rotary Club president Robert Blanchard said.

Clarence River Academy dances perform at the Grafton Carols by Candlelight at Alumy Creek Reserve.

Grafton Midday Rotary secretary and Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus maestro, Dr Greg Butcher, said that it was a hard decision to make more than three months prior to the event.

“It was better to call it off now rather than later, as a huge amount of organisation precedes each event,” Dr Butcher said.

“Hopefully all will be well in time for Christmas 2021 and we will be able to set up once again for the carols spectacular along with our guest artist, the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus, the Clarence River Dance Academy and of course Santa Claus!”

This year’s event was being promoted with an element of fun and suspsense with clues revealed about the identity of the special guest.

The 2021 event has been booked in for Saturday, December 4.