'Silly filly' turns corner to become a real race horse

LOOKING GOOD: Trainer Gordon Yorke likes what he's seeing in three-year-old filly Redeemable.

VETERAN trainer Gordon Yorke is liking what he sees from his three-year-old filly Redeemable as he prepares her for today's racing at Grafton.

She's running from barrier 13 in race two, the Ken Gill Painter & Decorator F&M Maiden Handicap (1115m) and has ticked a few boxes for her pleased trainer.

"I think the penny dropped for her last start," Yorke said. "She really ran on hard at the finish.

"She's transitioning from a silly filly to a real racehorse."

He says the grey skies and rain on Sunday won't do her chances any harm.

"She loves the wet so, if this rain keeps on coming, she's a really good chance.

"She's also racing in the right company tomorrow. She doesn't get a lot of chances to race in her own sex too often."

Yorke said the dearth of mares-and-fillies-only races in country racing might make it hard for Redeemable to progress as she could in the city.

"You've got to poke along, putting her through her grades, which becomes harder once you move up to four-year-olds," he said.

"If she was racing in Sydney, she'd be able to get a start racing against her own gender every week.

"That doesn't happen in the country, but it's something we're working on to change in the system."

Yorke said this race was likely to be her last for this campaign.

"I was pleased to get a run here today with her," he said. "Depending how she pulls up, we might freshen her up for the July Carnival.

"It's always good to be racing in Grafton in July."

Yorke says whenever Redeemable comes back, she will be a better runner.

"She's learned something every start," he said.