SILT GUILT: Sparkling waters take a swandive

I WROTE a submission to Chris Gulaptis MP about a month ago on this very subject (DEX 22/03/18 'For the sake of the lake'), only it was about the lake silting up.

My family have lived on the foreshore of Lake Wooloweyah for over 30 years. From the outset we have watched the lake silt up to such an extent that most of the lake now would only be six foot (deep) or less.

Over the years we had dolphins come in on their yearly visit and many more swans. Now we believe the silt is heating up the water and choking the oxygen out of the water and killing off the seagrass.

My submission was to dredge a channel in the lake with several strategically placed arteries to feed fresh river water into all areas of Lake Wooloweyah.

The lake at present only ebbs and flows back and forth on itself, hence no silt is cleansed out of the lake, which is why the lake has gone from some 30 to 40 foot deep to its current depth.

If you doubt our knowledge, we have a picture of the Craigmore anchored just off my parents' house in the early 1900s. We also found an old porcelain tea cup in the mud many years ago, with the name Craigmore on it, and gave it to the museum.

My father was also very high up in the Maritime Services board and knows the area well.

I have heard some local rumours, that the fishing trawlers are responsible for the seagrass disappearing, however the seagrass in the lake will not grow at a depth of more than a metre because of the murky silt, hence the trawlers would not be able to enter such areas, so this is just looking for a cheap, unsubstantiated solution.

I would like to add that my nephew is a Yamba-born resident (UNE environmental scientist) and has worked on Niggaloo Reef with whale sharks in WA on a Nat-Geo documentary and believes the silt in the lake is the major problem, it is choking the lake and heating it up.

P.S. Wooloweyah does not mean "Big Cedar trees", there were never any cedar trees around this area.

Very old local elders over 30 years ago told us it means "Sparkling Waters". A more fitting meaning, wouldn't you think?

Grant Watts,

Wooloweyah