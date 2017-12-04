Menu
Silver for Reimer in Pacific Schools sprint

Grayson Reimer with his silver medal from the under 12 100m sprint at the Pacific Games in Adelaide.
Adam Hourigan
by

GRAFTON's Grayson Reimer is one of the fastest in the country, after he took out a silver medal today at the Pacific School Games in Adelaide.

 

Reimer had already run fourth in the 200 metre event, before he qualified for the 100m final running first in his heat this morning.

In a tight final, Grayson starts strong and finished with the silver medal in a tight finish.

Speaking before he left, Reimer said he was a bit nervous about coming up against some of the best runners in the country."

"I have taken the training all right, there has been a couple of times I didn't want to do it and lacked motivation, but I just had to push through and keep going," he said.

He also won a silver medal as part of the 4x100m relay for NSW.

Grafton Daily Examiner
