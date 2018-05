The little fighter, Emerald who was flown to Sydney last month.

The little fighter, Emerald who was flown to Sydney last month. Kay Franklin

AFTER a donation tin raising money for baby Emerald Woolfe was stolen from the Top Shop in South Grafton, the community has rallied behind the cause.

"A lot of customers were commenting on it and pulling out whatever change they had," Top Shop owner Tom Gull said.

Seriously ill baby Emerald has been in Westmead Children's Hospital since late March.

