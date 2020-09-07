SILVER LINING: Debutants shine as Bobcats finals hopes fade

Maclean Bobcats have a bright young core to call upon in the year’s to come.

Maclean Bobcats have a bright young core to call upon in the year’s to come.

MACLEAN Bobcats’ Football Far North Coast Premier League finals hopes slipped away after a 2-1 loss to defending premiers South Lismore Celtic on Sunday.

But despite the loss coach Dennis Mavridis said there was a silver lining to come from the clash which held the club in good stead for the future.

“It was a really good game to watch. We didn’t take a step back as we took the game head on which was good to see considering the season we’ve had,” Mavridis said.

“We had five first graders out yesterday so to play the whole 90 minutes the way we did was fantastic.”

Bobcats on the attack during the ANZAC Cup between South Lismore Celtic and Maclean Bobcats in Lismore during pre-season.

The absentees paved the way for two young stars to step up to the first team and Mavridis liked what he saw.

“We had two debutants that really held their own in Zane Nelson and Sean McFarlane,” he said.

“They were really good. For a couple of young lads to be called straight up into first grade, they held their own and didn’t look out of place.

“They responded well to instructions and were well guided by our senior players on the park.”

While Mavridis was optimistic about his side’s performance against South Lismore, he was wondering “where did we go wrong?” in a season that started with so much promise.

“We definitely took the game to them, but on the other side there was disappointment over where we ended up after such a strong start,” he said.

“Up until a couple weeks ago, every game we had played we had led at some point. Those lapses of concentration have cost us in the end.

“We needed a win but unfortunately it was up against Celtic. Our guys always look forward to the big games but when you’re in a rut and missing five first grade players it’s really hard to get the belief in there.

“I can’t fault our attitude on Sunday though. We had a set game plan and our guys followed it to a tee. Sometimes you cop those losses but we did what we set out to do.”

The Bobcats will play their last game of the regular season at Wherrett Park in Maclean on Saturday against a skilful Alstonville FC outfit.