Silver lining for Ensbey in Women Outdoor Championships

STERLING EFFORT: Ashleigh Ensbey (left) claimed silver against Kyra Livermore's Queensland in a hard-fought final of the 2019 Under-18 Women's Outdoor Championships in Hobart. Contributed

HOCKEY: After leading Queensland 2-0 with only a few minutes remaining in the final of the 2019 Under-18 Women Outdoor Championships, Ashleigh Ensbey could be forgiven for thinking her NSW Blue side had the gold medal in the bag.

After a goalless first half, NSW had fired in two goals to lead 2-0 in the final quarter to have one hand on the trophy.

However, in a classic Queensland fightback, they managed to score two goals from short corners in the 54th and 58th minutes, before a field goal in the final minute of play saw Queensland home.

While Ensbey said she was disappointed in seeing victory slip from their grasp, she said the team was thrilled to take home the silver medal from the championships, held in Hobart last week.

"I was a bit upset at the end of the game because we were leading and I thought we had it in the bag," she said.

"It's an important lesson to learn, that no matter how much you're in front by, you need to see out the game and not get complacent.

"I'm still very happy we ended up getting a medal in the end, it's a great effort in a tough competition."

As the second NSW team, Ensbey said they took some teams by surprise.

"Going into some of the harder games I thought we might not have won but we came out on top, so I think some teams underestimated us," she said.

"We had a great team, and my teammates were really great and I enjoyed playing with them, it helps to perform in a competition like this when you've got great teammates."

In the men's side of the competition, Grafton's Jake Lambeth featured in the New South Wales state side that came away with a 2-1 win over Victoria to claim bronze.

Fellow Grafton players Rhys Cropper and Tyler Gaddes were members of the New South Wales Blue men's team, with Gaddes bagging three goals for the tournament.

Queensland and NSW Blue were joint winners of the women's Play The Whistle award.