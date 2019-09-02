Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MEDALISTS: Leah Saunders (left), Jacinta Edmunds, Bronwyn Cox, Georgina Rowe, Rosemary Popa, Annabelle McIntyre, Jessica Morrison, Molly Goodman and coxswain James Rook are awarded a silver medal in the women's eights at the 2019 Rowing World Championships in Austria.
MEDALISTS: Leah Saunders (left), Jacinta Edmunds, Bronwyn Cox, Georgina Rowe, Rosemary Popa, Annabelle McIntyre, Jessica Morrison, Molly Goodman and coxswain James Rook are awarded a silver medal in the women's eights at the 2019 Rowing World Championships in Austria. Rowing Australia
Water Sports

SILVER LINING: Saunders' eights qualify for 2020 Olympics

Mitchell Keenan
by
2nd Sep 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROWING: Clarence Valley product Leah Saunders and the Australian women's eights team have won a silver medal at the 2019 World Rowing Championships securing their place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games yesterday.

The team came out firing in their A-Final, with the crew, coxed by James Rook, flying out of the start and taking an early lead at the 500-metre mark, ahead of race favourites New Zealand and the US.

The Australians were in the lead still at the 1500-metre mark before New Zealand made their move and edged ahead of the Australians to finish ahead of them and the US.

"We were really happy with that race. We've got to go back and train harder again, we want that gold medal in Tokyo,” Goodman said.

Coxswain Rook added: "We had a good start and it was a shame we couldn't hold it together in that last 500 metres but the girls in front of me gave it 100 per cent, you can't ask for more than that.”

Saunders' mother Keryn Saunders was delighted with the result for both her daughter and Australia.

"It was a fantastic race, very emphatic, very courageous and very impressive. They're all delighted with the win and they executed their race brilliantly,” she said.

"She's always taken it one step at a time and now she's at the top level. It's an outstanding result that's very well deserved.”

She wanted to thank the North Coast Academy of Sport for giving her daughter a strong start in the industry.

"She was there for five years before she moved to Sydney. They cover many sports but rowing has always been a strong one. It's an extraordinary pre-elite program that really sent her on her way,” she said.

Australia were successful overall, qualifying eight boats for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and two boats for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

2019 world rowing championships 2020 olympics australian women's eights clarence rowing clarence water sports leah saunders
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Why career and family isn't enough for men

    premium_icon Why career and family isn't enough for men

    News 'AS SOON as I ask that they simply break down... For a lot of blokes that's the first time they have fully acknowledged... something is not right.'

    Airforce tech's journey from Glenreagh to the Gulf

    premium_icon Airforce tech's journey from Glenreagh to the Gulf

    News Air Corporal keeps our Air Force planes in the air

    LAST DAY: Local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon LAST DAY: Local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars

    NOT A DROP: Keep The Clarence Mighty - PT II

    premium_icon NOT A DROP: Keep The Clarence Mighty - PT II

    Opinion Time to reignite campaign as inland councils eye off our water