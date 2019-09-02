SILVER LINING: Saunders' eights qualify for 2020 Olympics

MEDALISTS: Leah Saunders (left), Jacinta Edmunds, Bronwyn Cox, Georgina Rowe, Rosemary Popa, Annabelle McIntyre, Jessica Morrison, Molly Goodman and coxswain James Rook are awarded a silver medal in the women's eights at the 2019 Rowing World Championships in Austria.

MEDALISTS: Leah Saunders (left), Jacinta Edmunds, Bronwyn Cox, Georgina Rowe, Rosemary Popa, Annabelle McIntyre, Jessica Morrison, Molly Goodman and coxswain James Rook are awarded a silver medal in the women's eights at the 2019 Rowing World Championships in Austria. Rowing Australia

ROWING: Clarence Valley product Leah Saunders and the Australian women's eights team have won a silver medal at the 2019 World Rowing Championships securing their place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games yesterday.

The team came out firing in their A-Final, with the crew, coxed by James Rook, flying out of the start and taking an early lead at the 500-metre mark, ahead of race favourites New Zealand and the US.

The Australians were in the lead still at the 1500-metre mark before New Zealand made their move and edged ahead of the Australians to finish ahead of them and the US.

"We were really happy with that race. We've got to go back and train harder again, we want that gold medal in Tokyo,” Goodman said.

Coxswain Rook added: "We had a good start and it was a shame we couldn't hold it together in that last 500 metres but the girls in front of me gave it 100 per cent, you can't ask for more than that.”

Saunders' mother Keryn Saunders was delighted with the result for both her daughter and Australia.

"It was a fantastic race, very emphatic, very courageous and very impressive. They're all delighted with the win and they executed their race brilliantly,” she said.

"She's always taken it one step at a time and now she's at the top level. It's an outstanding result that's very well deserved.”

She wanted to thank the North Coast Academy of Sport for giving her daughter a strong start in the industry.

"She was there for five years before she moved to Sydney. They cover many sports but rowing has always been a strong one. It's an extraordinary pre-elite program that really sent her on her way,” she said.

Australia were successful overall, qualifying eight boats for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and two boats for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.