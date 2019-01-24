SILVER SHOT: Randall misses Aussie title by split second

WITHIN AN INCH: Mitchell Randall finished a close second at the Australian V8 Dirt Modifieds Championship at Toowoomba at the weekend.

SPEEDWAY:A fraction of a second stood between Grafton speedway racer Mitch Randall and a maiden Australian championship.

But there was still no way of wiping the smile from his face after he finished second in the Australian V8 Dirt Modified Championship at Toowoomba's Hi-Tec Oils Speedway.

A model of consistency throughout the two-night event, which featured a 30-strong field of the country's best V8 Dirt Modified drivers, the 26-year-old displayed solid pace aboard his NSW #91 Rodney's Auto Centre/Markulin Consulting supported Troyer.

With just one point separating him from pole position, which was secured by defending and three-time Australian champion Kevin Britten, Randall did a fantastic job of keeping Britten honest throughout the 35-lap distance.

While he had proven his ability in the early heats on the track, Randall could not come up with an answer for Britten's speed, crossing the finish line just over two tenths of a second behind first place.

"If you had said to me at the beginning of the weekend that I'd finish second, I would not have believed you, so to actually achieve it is quite a surreal feeling,” Randall said.

"My team gave me a great car all weekend and I was able to drive it consistently, and it rewarded us with a result that exceed well beyond our own expectations.

"Being such a small team, this gives us such a boost in confidence that we can mix it with the best racers in the country and it also continues on our great season so far.”

Randall had headed into the second night of competition equal third in points after placing first and second in Friday night's heat races to qualify on pole position for the second Silver Shootout preliminary feature race, eventually finishing in third.

Riding a wave of confidence off the back of his national championship podium, the Grafton-based racer will now turn his attention to this Saturday night's NSW title at Lismore Speedway, which doubles as the opening 5 Star Dirt Series round.

While the NSW Title will take place over a single night of competition, this weekend's visit to Lismore Speedway will be a doubleheader, with drivers also contesting Sunday night's Golden 50.

Randall was quick to thank the long list of sponsors who got him on track in 2018-19 including Rodney's Auto Centre, Castrol, Fox Shock Lab Australia, Speedway Stickers, and Markulin Consulting.

He also thanked his grandfather Cole, girlfriend Melissa, his hard-working crew members Kevin, Gav and Mitch and Paul Markulin.