SILVER STREAK: Christiansen among medals at NSW titles

ATHLETICS: Grafton athlete Mitch Christansen has once again claimed a swag of medals in the NSW Athletics Para Championships, and now has his sights firmly set on his first international competition set to take place in Fiji later this year.

Representing the Grafton Athletics Club at the championships held at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre in Homebush over the weekend, Christiansen won silver in the 100m, 200m and long jump events competing in the T37 classification. Christansen said he was thrilled with the result.

“They were exciting results, I was really happy to get those results,” he said.

“It’s always great to compete for your club against great athletes.”

GREAT RESULT: Grafton Athletics Club member Mitch Christiansen claimed silver in the 100m, 200m, and long jump at the NSW Athletics Para Championships held in Sydney last weekend.

Christiansen said his 200m time of 28.65 was just shy of his personal best of 26.64, and his 100m time of 13.33 was less than half a per cent less off the gold medal.

“I haven’t competed in long jump for about seven years so to get a silver in that was exciting,” he said.

“I made a distance of 4.03m in my best jump, and I think I would have cleared 5m if I had of jumped off the right board, there’s a choice between two and I went off the front board but next time I think I can go off the back board and go past that distance.”

Mitch Christiansen out of the blocks in the 200m event.

After his latest results Christiansen said he was hard at work training for the Melanesian Championships, set to be held in Lautoka, Fiji, in June where he has qualified for the 100m, 200m and long jump events.

“The games are in June so it’s a fair bit of time to prepare, I’m training four times a week every second day,” he said.

“If I can earn a few PBs and improve my times and distance in long jump, I’ll be happy.”

This trip will be the first time overseas for Christiansen, and said he was grateful his athletics could take him places.

“I’m really looking forward to it, first time overseas makes it even more exciting,” he said.

Taking part in the Melanesian Championships this year will mean Christiansen will miss out on competing in the Australian National championships, Christiansen said he was looking forward to the new challenge of competing overseas.

“This is something totally new, I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.