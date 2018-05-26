SILVER SWING: Nightingale sings at win

SILVER SWING: Yamba golfer Darrie Nightingale won the Ampol Silver Cup in the 36-hole stroke main-event during the Grafton Women's Golf Club Ladies May Tournament.

GOLF: Growing up on the small Papua New Guinean island of New Britain, Yamba Golf Club's Darrie Nightingale had never heard of golf.

It wasn't until she met her husband John, from Australia, that she was introduced to the sport. And she has not looked back since.

With only one golf course on New Britain, Nightingale was soon practising often and when a couple of professional golfers from Newcastle came over for a tournament her world was changed forever.

"They saw me and said to my husband 'we are opening a golf school in Australia and want to take her back to be our first student',” she said.

"I had a 12-month-old, so at first there was no way, but luckily my mother offered to babysit and I was off for two weeks.”

Nightingale took to the sport like a duck to water, and after moving her family to Australia more than 30 years ago she took up residency at Asquith and Castle Hill Golf Clubs in Sydney.

Looking for a sea-change four years ago, Nightingale wound up on the sunny shores of Yamba, and quickly joined the local golf club.

"I love it there, the course is great and the people are even better,” she said.

After playing at Grafton for the first time three weeks ago, Nightingale jumped at the opportunity to play in the Ladies May Tournament and it has paid off in a big way, with her lifting the Ampol Silver Cup after shooting rounds of 83 and 81.

It was touch and go for the 65-year-old golfer after a treacherous back nine yesterday, but she managed to just hold on, taking out the stroke event by two shots from Grafton's Megan Bathgate.

Reigning Silver Cup champion Amanda Carr was a further two shots behind in third place with 168 off the stick.

"I have loved this course, that is why I jumped at the chance to play in this tournament,” Nightingale said. "I just love to play golf.

"I had no idea I was near the lead, I just focussed on each shot trying to improve my game for myself.”

Quizzed on whether she would come back in 2019 to defend her crown, her response was as cool as you like.

"Well I only live around the corner, so of course,” she said.