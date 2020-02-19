Sim in pursuit of Qld double

Michael Sim in the Queensland PGA Championship final day of play at City Golf Club, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Michael Sim in the Queensland PGA Championship final day of play at City Golf Club, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

GOLF: Fresh from a gritty victory, Michael Sim says he's carrying plenty of confidence to give the Queensland Open on the Sunshine Coast a good shake.

The 35-year-old took out the Queensland PGA at Toowoomba on Sunday and will attempt to carry the form to Pelican Waters this week in the hunt for a state double.

Sim triumphed in the former by surging to an unlikely playoff battle with Scott Arnold after leader Brad Kennedy suffered a disastrous round.

"It (PGA win) was just a great opportunity and I took advantage in the playoff and hopefully it sets me up well for the next two weeks," he said.

"It would mean everything (to get the state double).

"There's 144 guys trying to win and I know there's a few guys that are members there like Chris Crabtree so it'll be hard to beat them around their home course.

"But, I'm going to give it my best shot."

Sim, who won the Open in 2017, said he'd never played at Pelican Waters but was confident he could get a solid feel for the Greg Norman designed course in the lead-up.

"I'll get a practice round in there on the pro-am on Wednesday," he said.

"My main focus will be to take plenty of notes around the greens. Off the tee you play once and you kind of know where you're going.

"So, it's just mainly around the greens you've got to look at where you're going to leave the ball in certain pin locations.

"I'll be working pretty hard on Wednesday just taking as many notes as I can."

Sim said he had been most pleased with his drives down the fairways of late, with a recent change of club boosting his long game over the past month.

"I've been driving the ball pretty well - I changed drivers about three weeks ago before our first event at the Vic Open and I went to a lighter shaft Titleist driver," he said.

"I'm really happy with how that's performing and it's given me a lot of opportunities over the last couple of weeks."

The Queensland Open tees off on Thursday at Pelican Waters and runs to Sunday.

It's the first time the club has hosted the event and the first time since 1990, when Ian Baker-Finch etched his name on the T.B. Hunter Cup, that the Sunshine Coast will play host to the state championship.

"I think I'll put a good performance in and it would be nice to be in contention and get another shot at winning the Queensland Open," Sim said.

Entry will be free for spectators, who are also welcome to walk the course with the professionals.

The club kicked off the big week by hosting a My Golf junior league event on Sunday.