Simmons’ subtle clip for NBA star

Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert is a shot blocking nightmare for opponents with his albatross-like wing span of 236cm.

Having won the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award the past two seasons, Gobert's record speaks for itself in relation to what he brings on the court.

But it seems not everyone is as convinced by the hardware he currently has on his shelf.

Aussie superstar Ben Simmons says Gobert isn't a top five defender in the league purely because of one thing, he isn't a player who can guard all five spots on the floor.

Simmons blossomed into one of the most devastating players on the defensive end before the season came to an end with his ability to be able to stop whoever he had in front of him.

With the season on hold and players all with time on their hands, Simmons was live streaming a game of Call of Duty on Friday when he listed who he has as the top five defenders in the league are.

In no particular order Simmons included himself alongside Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Patrick Beverly.

Hard to argue with those players being mentioned near the top of the conversation, but it was the omission of the reigning two-time DPOY winner that caught the attention.

"I look at AD and I think he's a better defender than Gobert." Simmons said. "He can defend, like, guards at times."

"I've played ball, I'm looking at guys who can guard 1-5, man."

KNICKS STILL THE BUTT OF JOKES

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Knicks continue to remain a punch line. At least to comic Trevor Noah of "The Daily Show."

During a recent rant on the fast-spreading disease, Noah referenced the NBA's ongoing woes in an online video:

"We've found out four Brooklyn Nets players, including Kevin Durant, have coronavirus,'' Noah began.

"So now the Nets have coronavirus. The Jazz have coronavirus. The Pistons have coronavirus. It's going around to all the NBA teams. Except the Knicks. Because not even Corona wants to be on the Knicks."

Coronavirus spreads through the NBA, Trump turns the pandemic racist, Canada closes its borders, and worried healthy people overwhelm ERs. pic.twitter.com/QFShGzbfck — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 19, 2020

The Knicks released a statement Wednesday night that said none of their players have been tested because they haven't shown symptoms.

The club, as first reported by The Post, is following CDC procedure in not testing an asymptomatic player.

James Dolan's Knicks were on pace to miss the playoffs a seventh straight year when the season was suspended nine days ago.

- Marc Berman, NY Post

Originally published as Simmons' subtle clip for NBA star