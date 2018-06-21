Menu
Simona Zafirovska inside a police car after her arrest.
Mother murdered by ‘improvised sword’, court hears

by Vanda Carson
21st Jun 2018 5:12 AM
A BRISBANE primary education student accused of bludgeoning her mother to death with an "improvised sword" made from a floorboard is set to face trial as soon as February, a court has heard.

In the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning, prosecutors presented their indictment charging Simona Zafirovska, 21, with the murder of her mother Radica Zafirovska.

It is alleged Zafirovska hit her mother, a popular cleaner who worked in Queensland's court buildings, up to 20 times as she lay in bed at their home in The Gap on October 28, 2016.

Simona Zafirovska leaving Ferny Grove police station after being arrested for the murder of her mother Radica Zafirovska at The Gap. Picture: Marc Robertson
Justice David Boddice told the court he would be looking to list the case for trial "in the first or second week … after commencement of the year in February".

Zafirovska did not appear in court and was represented by her solicitor, Neil Lawler.

Mr Lawler told the court that a pre-trial hearing may be required because prosecutors were "seeking to read a large number of statements by the deceased through other witnesses".

Zafirovska has been in Brisbane Women's prison since she was charged on November 4, 2016 with the murder of her mother.

Police found Radica dead in her bedroom at about 7am after they were called to the Brisbane house by Simona dialling Triple 0.

Radica Zafirovska was found dead in her bedroom on October 28, 2016.
Officers arrived to find the home ransacked, the court has heard previously, and their were blood stains on the walls and ceiling in the bedroom.

Prosecutors have told the court that they have a strong circumstantial case against Simona including the alleged murder weapon found hidden in Zafirovska's bedroom behind a set of shelves in an alcove area.

They also allege she applied to borrow $275,000 seven days before the killing, and made tentative flight bookings to Macedonia due to leave on the day of the murder.

The case returns to court for review on September 5.

