German backpacker Simone Strobel was found murdered in Lismore in 2005. Photo Contributed
News

Simone Strobel murder update: Changes to second inquest

Adam Daunt
3rd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
There's been a major update in the investigation surrounding the death of German backpacker Simone Strobel.

A second coroners inquest into the circumstances surrounding her death in Lismore in 2005 was expected to begin this month.

But according to NSW Court media, the Strobel hearing dates scheduled for February, have been vacated, with a new date yet to be fixed.

It's coming up to the 16th anniversary of the ill-fated night Strobel was last seen alive after a night out with her then boyfriend and their travelling companions on February 11, 2005.

Previously it had been announced that a second inquest into the death of Simone Strobel would be conducted in February.

Second inquest into Simone Strobel's death

Prior to that, the NSW Government and NSW police had announced a million-dollar reward for information relating to Simone Strobel's death and a former person of interest was reclassified as a witness.

Major breakthrough in Simone Strobel case

The original inquest was conducted in 2007 which resulted in Deputy State Coroner Paul Macmahon referrin the case back to police.

Tobias free as inquest ends

