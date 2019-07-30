Simple gadget prevents major car theft nightmares

Re-Wire owner, Tyler Wilson had been inundated with requests to install GPS trackers in cars he worked on.

LOCKING a car doesn't cut it any more for many vehicle owners who are instead turning to a more advanced way of protecting their investments.

ReWire Australia owner Tyler Wilson has been inundated with requests from across the Sunshine Coast to install GPS trackers after a large spike in car thefts.

"Thieves are getting more brazen... alarms can only do so much if you're around," he said.

After extensive trials and tests, the Warana-based workshop found the perfect device that could home in on the location through a mobile phone.

The small, inconspicuous device is the size of two matchboxes and can be installed anywhere in a vehicle.

"It's tracked by satellites... and can pinpoint your exact location," he said.

Mr Wilson's workshop specialises in wiring vintage and collector cars, often worth more than $100,000.

In the past three months he installed more than 25 devices for at least $300 each.

The 33-year-old said it was a small price to pay for the security of a prized possession.

Maroochydore street, May St was among the worst spots for car thefts across the Sunshine Coast. Shayla Bulloch

"For that much money it really is priceless," he said.

"Some people have learned the hard way and come calling me after they bought a new car."

While the devices offer peace of mind, Mr Wilson said it could do much more than just track the location.

"We have fit this in all of our own vehicles, personal and business," he said.

"We use one to monitor routes, kilometres travelled and time out on jobs."