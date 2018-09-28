Menu
GREAT DEAL: Kate Harvison (centre) has joined Hair Solutions team Cathy Gibson and Deb Donohoe, and will soon take over the business.
Business

Simple solution: A new beginning for hair business

Adam Hourigan
by
28th Sep 2018 2:42 PM
THIRTY years to the day Cathy Gibson and Deb Donohoe opened their Hair Solutions salon, local hairdresser Kate Harvison took over a chair.

And just like they did, Ms Harvison will soon take over and start her own journey into business.

"I'm just renting a chair off them at the moment, and they said whenever I'm ready to let them know and I'll take over and they'll rent a chair. The three of us will continue on,” she said.

"I've wanted to own a salon for a while, and the girls wanted to take a step back from the business side but still work, and we had connections to each other so it worked out well.”

Ms Harvison has been a hairdresser for the past eight years, completing her apprenticeship and working as a senior both in Grafton salons.

"I just like making people feel good about themselves, ” she said.

Ms Gibson said she saw of lot of the owners' younger selves in Ms Harvison, and that after 30 years, they were looking for the right person to step into the business.

"We work well together, and now Kate's here she works how we work,” she said.

"Kate has the same work ethic as us and she's young, motivated and caring, which you have to be.

"It was a scary process for us those years ago, but we just had a love of hairdressing and the people here.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

    Local Partners