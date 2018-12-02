Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHRISTMAS CHEER: There were plenty of happy faces in the crowd at the Carols by Candlelight on Saturday.
CHRISTMAS CHEER: There were plenty of happy faces in the crowd at the Carols by Candlelight on Saturday. HJH Media
Community

GALLERY: Carols by Candlelight 2018

2nd Dec 2018 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE annual Carols by Candlelight has broken a new record this year with more than 2000 people in attendance.

"People were saying it was the best show in ages," organiser and Clarence Valley Orchestra conductor Greg Butcher said.

"Rhonda (Burchmore) had a great time and it was a fabulous opportunity for our younger musicians to experience."

While the event is over for another year, it's only a short reprieve before planning for the 2019 showcase begins.

"It takes 12 months of planning," Mr Butcher said.

"Once we have a debrief, see what worked and what we can do better, it will be full steam ahead with organising the next one."

Mr Butcher wished to extend a special thanks to Grafton Midday Rotary Club for their tireless work both prior to and on the night.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
carols by candlelight clarence events rhonda burchmore
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    SUNDAY SIZZLE: residents brace for the hot

    premium_icon SUNDAY SIZZLE: residents brace for the hot

    Weather Air conditioners and backyard pools offer respite for weekend heat as temperatures continue to rise

    Man's car crash injuries led to serious ice problems

    premium_icon Man's car crash injuries led to serious ice problems

    Crime The Northern Rivers man will be sentenced next month

    Highway changes you need to know if you're hitting the road

    Highway changes you need to know if you're hitting the road

    News Changed traffic conditions and night work continue next week

    VIDEO: Santa arrives in Grafton to hear Christmas wishlists

    premium_icon VIDEO: Santa arrives in Grafton to hear Christmas wishlists

    News 'It was a long way but fortunately the reindeer know a shortcut'

    Local Partners