GALLERY: Carols by Candlelight 2018

CHRISTMAS CHEER: There were plenty of happy faces in the crowd at the Carols by Candlelight on Saturday. HJH Media

THE annual Carols by Candlelight has broken a new record this year with more than 2000 people in attendance.

"People were saying it was the best show in ages," organiser and Clarence Valley Orchestra conductor Greg Butcher said.

"Rhonda (Burchmore) had a great time and it was a fabulous opportunity for our younger musicians to experience."

While the event is over for another year, it's only a short reprieve before planning for the 2019 showcase begins.

"It takes 12 months of planning," Mr Butcher said.

"Once we have a debrief, see what worked and what we can do better, it will be full steam ahead with organising the next one."

Mr Butcher wished to extend a special thanks to Grafton Midday Rotary Club for their tireless work both prior to and on the night.