Singer back on the Wide Open Road

SYDNEY-BASED singer/songwriter Mick Daley has been in the country rock and roll game for 16 years.

After forming The Re-Mains in Nimbin he took the band on multiple tours of every festival, outback dive and rodeo throughout Australia, hammered Canada on three tours and ate his way through Europe.

With his Melbourne band the Corporate Raiders, he's released two albums and regularly plays across Victoria.

Currently reprising a more intimate look at his rambling repertoire, Mick is back on the Wide Open Road, reviewing songs written across the breadth of his career.

Touring with seasoned double bassist Kate Hosking, he's put together a fine sing-song narrative of a life on the road.

Join him when he pulls into South Grafton to play and tell a few stories at the always inviting Pelican Playhouse on Friday night. Tickets $20/$10 conc. at the door. Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start.

Coming up at the Pelican

Saturday, August 19: Join a Capella group Velour to sing and create original music. Learn how to create harmonies and sing with this talented group of vocalists. Join Velour at the Pelican Playhouse from 10am-2pm. Then sing with the group at the evening performance. Contact Kate on katejosephmusic@gmail.com or 0412 977 927 to book your place.