Bebe Rexha performs at Y100's Jingle Ball at BB&T Centre. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Pop star outs married football ‘cheater’

by Kathleen Joyce
31st Dec 2018 10:51 AM

Singer Bebe Rexha took to Instagram to blast an unnamed married football player who allegedly keeps texting her.

Rexha, 29, shared a photo of a text conversation with the unidentified man on her Instagram story on Friday.

"Do you ever have that one guy that always comes in and out of you life," she wrote. "And they are cheaters and waste of your time."

The next screenshot showed a photo of a text between her and an unknown person. The person asked the "Meant to Be" singer when he was seeing his "friend" next.

She told him she would be performing on NBC on New Year's Eve. He replied, "Not on TV." She replied that she'll be performing in San Jose in January.

The "Me, Myself & I" singer then called out the person in the text messages.

"You're married and have three kids. Be a good role model and play your sports and leave me the f--- alone," she wrote. "Don't be texting me, 'hey friend' especially if you're a married man. Sorry. That s--- don't fly with me. Go back to playing football. If only you guys knew."

She asked her followers what they thought of the situation and if they think a "married man can text a single woman and call them 'hey friend?'"

"I feel bad for writing but it's how I feel," Rexha concluded.

Rexha did not reveal who the mystery player could be.

 

This article was originally published by Fox News and reproduced with permission

