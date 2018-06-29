Doctor’s advice ‘scared the sh*t out of me’

ONE of Hollywood's leading throat doctors told Conrad Sewell he was in danger of losing his voice because of his drinking.

The Brisbane singer-songwriter said it was a visit to Beverly Hills' Dr Joseph Sugarman, who has treated the likes of Mick Jagger and KISS singer Paul Stanley, that inspired his new-found sobriety and backstage booze ban.

"He puts a camera down the back of your throat and he said to me 'so how old are you now?' and I said 'I'm 30' and he said 'dude, you've really going to make some changes to your lifestyle otherwise you're going to lose your instrument' and I was freaking out because if someone tells a singer that, it's the end of your world," Sewell said.

"He said 'You can see it in your vocal chords, they are all red; It's like they are burnt'.

"That scared the s*** out of me. Just from stopping drinking and living a more healthy lifestyle, my voice is like night and day."

Conrad Sewell says the doctor’s advice “scared the sh*t” out of him. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

The Sony artist's new sister tracks Healing Hands and Come Clean were part of a cathartic revelation from Sewell that he had been battling alcohol for the past few years following his rapid rise to ­success with hit Firestone in 2014.

On Sunday, he will perform Healing Hands at the TV Week Logies on the Gold Coast, a changed person to the singer who performed at the event in 2016.

"Last Logies I was told to be on my best behaviour.

"The last two years I have changed more as a person than I ever have in my whole life. Because I've been through stuff I've never been through before and somewhat become a man I guess."

Sewell will return to Los Angeles on Monday before returning to perform an intimate show in Brisbane in September.