Singer on path to stardom

VOCAL SKILLS: Year 12 student Alyssa Castle is well on her way to a promising singing career.

VOCAL SKILLS: Year 12 student Alyssa Castle is well on her way to a promising singing career. Ebony Stansfield

ANYONE who knows Alyssa Castle knows she has a passion for singing, and now her talents are taking her to Sydney.

Earlier this month the Year 12 Maclean High School student was offered a place in the Arts Unit Solo Vocal Camp, a five-day camp which develops the skills of solo vocalists from Years 8-12.

"I'm really excited to be going because it's something for me to gain more experience,” Ms Castle said.

"I actually didn't think I would make it because I felt my video auditions weren't as good a quality as I wanted.”

Ms Castle said she had prepared herself for rejection when she checked her email.

"They told us we would find out if we got in on February 3,” she said.

"But, when I looked, they had already emailed me on the first saying I'd been accepted.”

Ms Castle has been singing for most of her life, but said she hadn't considered it as a career until a primary school teacher gave her a little encouragement.

"My friends and I were always just mucking around singing in the playground until my teacher pulled me aside and suggested I audition for the school rock band,” Ms Castle said.

"That was my first official performance, being in that school rock band in Queensland. We just performed at local events, through the school.”

Since then Ms Castle has been developing her skills by performing in the annual Schools Spectacular and various school musicals.

"When I finish school, I want to get straight into the entertainment business,” she said.

"I want to audition for movies and be one of those actors who can sing.”