Singers bring their classical sounds home

IN FINE VOICE: Madeleine Short, Troy Castle, Michelle Ryan, Connor Willmore and Emma Short are to perform two classical concerts locally in July.

INTERNATIONAL opera singer Michelle Ryan has always enjoyed bringing her friends back to her home town to join in her concerts.

This year, she's bringing back more friends, with a slight twist.

All of them hail from the Lower Clarence region.

"There are many other opera groups in Australia who go on tour, but the main difference is that we all come from the same home town,” she said.

"This is extremely rare and very special.”

Ms Ryan, who is based in Sydney singing with Pacific Opera, will join with Troy Castle, Madeleine Short, Emma Short and Connor Willmore for An Afternoon Of Opera Classics.

The four are all studying Music Performance in Classical Voice at the University of Queensland and will perform collaborative shows in Maclean and Yamba.

"It's going to be an exciting time for us as a group because we will all be sharing the stage in a completely different way,” Ms Ryan said.

"In the past, the concerts have mainly been my own recitals... but this time the five of us will all have our own solos, duets and ensemble pieces.”

This year's concert will include a variety of opera classics including pieces from Mozart's opera Le nozze di Figaro,

Bizet's Carmen and ensemble pieces including The Merry Widow Waltz and

La Traviata.

The Maclean Show is at 2pm on Saturday, July 6 at Maclean Civic Hall, and in Yamba at Bowlo Sports and Leisure at 2pm on Sunday, July 7.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for concession with under-16s free and are available at www.trybooking.com/471097 for Maclean, and www.trybooking.com/ 471788 for Yamba, or at the door from 1pm.