Singer’s final concerts by river befor heading across the sea

Opera singer Michelle Ryan will perform one more concert before heading to Germany for a year.

IF YOU want to hear the Clarence’s own opera stars soaring voice, you’ve got one last opportunity for a while.

Michelle Ryan will give two concerts just weeks before she heads to Germany for a year to start full time work.

Ms Ryan will take up a one-year contract at the Hessisches Staatstheater in Wiesbaden after winning the German-Australian Opera Grant late last year.

After competing against 11 other semi-finalists in acting, dancing and a live-singing audition and interview, the final four sang at a public recital at Deakin Edge, Federal Square in Melbourne.

At the end of the public recital, the panel who consisted of Australian professionals and staff from the theatre in Germany, chose Michelle to start the contract in June 2020.

Before she leaves, she will perform a show containing many of the standard classic soprano opera arias that are sung regularly worldwide, accompanied by Gold Coast based Czech Pianist, Sarka Budinska.

“They are the last concerts that I’ll be able to do for a while,” Ms Ryan said.

The concert will also be featuring special guests including Sr. Anne Gallagher, Gwen Berman, guitarist Ryan Enns and local rising singer Piper Ramsey.

Two concerts will be held at the Maclean Anglican Church on Wharf Street on May 2-3, both at 2pm.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at Trybooking or from the Maclean Anglican Parish Office, as well as at the door.

There’s no rest for her before her overseas work, with Ms Ryan currently working in the extra chorus with Opera Australia.

She will be in their upcoming Opera on the Sydney Harbour production of La Traviata.