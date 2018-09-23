Singer's Yamba song inspired by more than its beauty

Casey Barnes at Yamba in his new film clip for 'Set Sail'

SINGER Casey Barnes' film clip for his new single was filmed with Yamba as its background, but there was another purpose to showing off our beautiful coastal town to the world.

The single "Set Sail” is a tribute to Mr Barnes father-in-law Ted Preston, the late husband of well-known Yamba celebrant Christine Preston.

Mr Barnes said that while every song is important this one had a special meaning, and touches on a topic that noone wants to face..

"Set Sail is the one song on the album that basically wrote itself. It was like my father-in law was in the room trying to get a message through,” he said.

"It touches on a topic that most people can relate to... that of losing a loved one and the emotional roller coaster that comes with it for those left behind. Having faith that they'll always be there looking out for us to calm the storm and make sure we're ok.”

On his Facebook page Mr Barnes paid tribute to Ted and showed the reason for his inspiration.

"My father-in-law Ted was one of a kind. You wouldn't meet a nicer bloke who taught me so much and would do anything for his mates and family,” he said.

"He wasn't a complicated man... he was at one with the ocean and loved his home town of Yamba so it was only fitting that we shoot the video for 'Set Sail' there.

"This is for you Ted and we miss you every day mate.”

Mr Barnes thanked people of Yamba, Fed (our fisherman and one of Ted's good mates) and Brutus for letting us use his trawler 'Ashleigh Jayde' as part of the clip, and the video also features his two children Charli and Emma.

The single is available through all streaming services at this link and is on his current album The Good Life.