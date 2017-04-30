25°
Singing a great way to bring down stress

Adam Wills | 30th Apr 2017 12:00 PM
COMING: The Australian Brass Quintet will be performing at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium on Tuesday.
COMING: The Australian Brass Quintet will be performing at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium on Tuesday.

WE'RE looking forward to getting into Term 2.

The Clarence Valley Conservatorium office is now open and taking all inquiries regarding new enrolments.

The start of term is a great time to begin lessons and we have a number of vacancies for all lesson types and instruments. Please call the office or call in if you'd like to discuss your options.

In Term 2 we will be restarting our Keep It Simple Singing Choir, otherwise known as KISS choir. Do you sing in the shower, in the car or love to get up on karaoke nights? Do you believe that singing is a powerful way to get rid of the mid-week blues?

KISS is the group for you. This innovative group gives singers of all skill a space to sing in a low-stress environment with others while learning singing technique within the group. Sessions are one hour long on Wednesdays between 12-1pm so they are a great way to use your lunch hour to reinvigorate your mind and body with the healing power of singing as well as have a lot of fun.

Mel Smith encourages participates to bring along simple songs as well as backing instruments such as guitars. The emphasis of this group is have fun no matter what level of singing you are at, in fact this group is perfect for those who love to sing but are too afraid to sing in a choir or other musical groups. If you are interested in joining, call the Clarence Valley Conservatorium, (02) 66433555, visit our office in Villiers St, Grafton or simply (because KISS likes to keep it simple) visit cvcon.com.au.

We also have some great concerts coming this term, the first of which is the magnificent Australian Brass Quintet will be performing next Tuesday, May 2 at the Grafton Cathedral. On Monday afternoon they will be holding a workshop for all brass players of the Clarence Valley.

