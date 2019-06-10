Single Fin bigger and better on Take II

RIDING HIGH: Lachlan Smith in action at the Single Fin Take II event at Turners Beach over the weekend.

RIDING HIGH: Lachlan Smith in action at the Single Fin Take II event at Turners Beach over the weekend. Gary McEvoy

SURFING: Turners Beach played host to Single Fin Take II yesterday and the second instalment of the event was a huge success, drawing larger crowds and more competitors than last year.

Clarence Head Longboarders Club's Nigel O'Neill was more than happy with the second edition of the longboard surfing competition that attracted some classy surfers.

"It's been an awesome competition, we've had three days of really good surfing, really good waves and mostly good weather,” O'Neill said.

"Saturday was a bit overcast but it was still a great day.

"The conditions have been different every day so every surfer has had some sort of wave they like surfing.”

O'Neill was excited to be involved in the event once again and was blown away by the energy in the air around Turners Beach.

"The vibe down here has been amazing all weekend, the camaraderie and the competitiveness between people has been unreal,” he said.

"It's such a good event and it's really got a good feeling about it.”

There was a rise in numbers as competitors flocked to Yamba from all walks of life while spectators took in the spectacular weather.

"We definitely got a few more people than last year so that was an improvement and it was only two days last year so it has worked out perfectly having three this time around,” O'Neill said.

"There have definitely been quite a few spectators out enjoying it too.”

The event kicked on to the Yamba Bowling Club where the winners were announced and presented with their prizes by the organisers.