Single Fin ready for Take Two in Yamba

SURFING: The Clarence Head Longboarders are ready for the second ever Single Fin surfing competition at Turners Beach over the weekend.

Single Fin Take 2, comes in the wake of a surge of popularity in longboard surfing in the Clarence Valley with more people showing up with each club meeting in Yamba on the third Sunday of every month.

Di Ellis of Clarence Head Longboarders is thrilled with the growth in popularity ahead of the broadening event.

"This year we've had more juniors, particularly girls and more women than we've ever had, it's fantastic,” Ellis said late last month.

"We've always had a lot of junior boys and men competing but this year the females are just about outnumbering the men for a change.”

Single Fin, now just in it's second year has drawn a huge amount of interest and at the rate it is growing it will be a cornerstone event for longboard surfing in the years to come.

"We had our inaugural event last year which was a huge success,” she said.

"This year is already looking bigger than last.”

From early Saturday morning, competitors from a range of categories will square off.

Categories include the over 65 men, over 40 men, men's log, junior boys, junior girls, open men, open women, over 30 men, over 50 men, over 60 men, over 40 women, old mal, and timber divisions.

Ellis promising the event will be fun for all involved.

"Even if you aren't competing it will be great for spectating, with plenty of food and good company,” she said.