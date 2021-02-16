Menu
Single-vehicle crash, road affected

Jenna Thompson
by
16th Feb 2021 11:32 AM
Emergency services have made their way to a single vehicle collision on Lawrence Road, Lower Southgate this morning.   

Witnesses claim the vehicle involved was a ute which, it's believed, has lost control and came to rest in a nearby cane field.  

At this stage, it's unclear how many people were involved or if any serious injuries have occurred as a result.  

A spokesperson from Coffs-Clarence Police District has confirmed to the Daily Examiner that the scene is under control and most emergency service crews have been called off.   

More information as it comes to hand.   

crash emergency services highway crash mva
Grafton Daily Examiner

