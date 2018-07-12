Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man rescued after being trapped in sand
News

Sinkhole survivor now in police custody

Inge Hansen
by
13th Jul 2018 11:28 AM | Updated: 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man who was trapped in sand at a Urangan Beach for more than four hours on Thursday is under police guard.

Kym Baxter-Sayers, 29, was trapped in sand from about 10am.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 11.30am after witnesses heard a man repeatedly screaming for help.

 

 

Photos
View Gallery

A team of more than 30 emergency service personnel and council employees worked to free the man.

While he didn't suffer any serious injuries, he was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for precautionary reasons.

An arrest warrant was issued after he allegedly breached his parole conditions.

Baxter-Sayers was reportedly chasing a lizard through a sand dune near Guard St when the ground collapsed from underneath him.

He was buried in sand up to his neck.

About 2.45pm, the Hervey Bay man was freed from the 2m deep hole and carried away on a stretcher by paramedics.

The hole has been filled by council workers.

editors picks fcpolice kym baxter-sayers man trapped sinkhole
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Public hunt for alleged child sex offender

    Public hunt for alleged child sex offender

    Breaking POLICE believe a NSW man wanted on an arrest warrant for child sex offences may be hiding out in Queensland.

    Honouring the bond created at war

    Honouring the bond created at war

    News Greek Consulate donates mateship marble plaque

    Two 'families' to gather at McKittrick Park for farewell

    premium_icon Two 'families' to gather at McKittrick Park for farewell

    News St George stars on hand to farewell one of their own.

    Couple strike a winner on Insta

    Couple strike a winner on Insta

    Fashion & Beauty The Best Dressed Couple was judged from Instagram posts

    Local Partners