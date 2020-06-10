Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SINKING FEELING: The blue and white boat began to sink after a crew attempted to salvage it on Tuesday.
SINKING FEELING: The blue and white boat began to sink after a crew attempted to salvage it on Tuesday.
News

Sinking feeling after failed salvage mission

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
10th Jun 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A mission to rescue a boat that ran aground in Lawrence has proven more difficult than expected.

Since February, a small blue and white boat has become an unofficial feature at the mouth of Sportsmans Creek before entering the Clarence River sitting wedged on the bank after being carried there by flood waters.

PARKED: Floodwaters carried the boat on to the bank of Sportsmans Creek where it has remained for months. (Photo: Felicity Whitton)
PARKED: Floodwaters carried the boat on to the bank of Sportsmans Creek where it has remained for months. (Photo: Felicity Whitton)


On Tuesday, a crew from Wicks & Parker were spotted on the southern bank of Sportsmans Creek, attempting a salvage mission of the little blue and white boat.

Unfortunately, the first attempt failed, resulting in the boat to detach from the bank, re-enter the water and sink.

Lawrence resident Felicity Whitton captured the unfolding action on her mobile phone.

It's unknown at this time if or when there will be another salvage operation to recover the boat.

boat rescues clarence valley lawrence
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PICTURES: The stories behind the best Clarence cane fire shots

        premium_icon PICTURES: The stories behind the best Clarence cane fire...

        People and Places Four local photographers tell of why for them and many others, cane fires hold a magic

        DEMOCRATIC DELIGHT: Double dose of council conversing

        premium_icon DEMOCRATIC DELIGHT: Double dose of council conversing

        News Councillors re-enter the chamber of chatter, but autograph-seeking ratepayers will...

        WATCH: Alleged hoon’s hilarious ‘getaway’ fail

        premium_icon WATCH: Alleged hoon’s hilarious ‘getaway’ fail

        Crime His motorbike wasn't co-operating and bizarre chase caught on camera

        IN COURT: 14 people appearing in Grafton court

        premium_icon IN COURT: 14 people appearing in Grafton court

        Crime Here's a list of everyone appearing in Grafton criminal court today