Siobhan to share her journey at Relay

ON THE long hard road to becoming a survivor, Siobhan Hoy never backed down to Leukaemia

Whilst most 14 year olds are living a normal life playing sport, attending high school and making memories, Siobhan Hoy's life was turned upside down when she was faced with an Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia diagnosis in June 2015.

The diagnosis marked the beginning of a long hard road for the Hoy family, one that challenged the strength of the family. Siobhan was to commence treatment at the Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane, and the family had to relocate from the Clarence Valley and became temporary residents of Brisbane for the next nine months.

Sally Hoy, Siobhan's mother and carer faced a mother's worst nightmare through realising the overwhelming truth that cancer doesn't discriminate and has the power to turn your life into an emotional and unpredictable roller-coaster.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"The chemicals that saturated Siobhan's body in her first treatment stripped her of everything she had and right before our eyes she morphed like every Leukaemia sufferer. The immediate tradition from a seemingly healthy teenager to a vulnerable sufferer of cancer treatment was scary," said Ms Hoy.

"Cancer creates so many emotions for the patient and caregivers, Hate, love, grief, strength, compassion to name a few. I have felt all of these plus some."

Whilst in Brisbane, Sally had the opportunity to meet with other families who were faced with the same challenges that cancer brings, families who shared the common goal of wanting to take their loved ones home.

Thanks to the support of community services the Hoy family was never alone in Siobhan's cancer battle.

"Although we have all been tortured by the disease and haunted by the images of our baby girl struggling, we will forever be thankful for the important lessons we have learnt along the journey," she said.

Cancer is a life changing disease that dares to test the strongest parts of us and our families, Siobhan is now well enough to return to normal teenage life of continuing school and playing sport. Two years after being diagnosed with cancer, survivor Siobhan and her caring mother Sally will be sharing their stories at the candlelight ceremony at the Lower Clarence Relay For Life on Saturday May 13 at 5pm. The fundraising event commemorates survivors, carers and all those affected by cancer and will be at the Yamba Public School starting at 12pm.

Everyone in the community is welcome to attend the Relay For Life at Yamba Public School on Saturday May 13 2017. To register a team in the Relay For Life, go to www.relayforlife.org.au/ lowerclarence or come along and register on the day and walk to fight cancer.

For further information regarding any Cancer Council NSW initiative, or for cancer support services, please contact Cancer Council Helpline on 13 11 20.