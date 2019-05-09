Menu
2019 Maclean Showgirl entrants (l-r) winner Siobhan Hoy, runner-up Lowana Littlechild, entrants Jem Peterson, Layne Okkone and Grace Bolton.
Siobhan's honour to take Maclean Showgirl title

Adam Hourigan
9th May 2019 9:00 AM
SIOBHAN Hoy remembers riding her horse on the Maclean Showground as a little "whipper-snapper”, following her older siblings into the ring at the show.

"When you're little it does look like a very big ring, it's a bit overwhelming, but you just do what you do and it's second nature.”

This year, Ms Hoy took one of the top honours, being named Maclean Showgirl for 2019, something she said she was ecstatic about.

2019 Maclean Showgirl Siobhan Hoy.
"It is so good. I feel like I owe a lot to this show society, they've given me so much support for everything I've been through over the years, and I'm forever grateful,” she said.

"I'm very thankful, it's very close to home and it's an honour to represent them and a terrific experience to represent Maclean.”

Ms Hoy said being part of a family that had dedicated a lot of time to the show gave her an appreciation for what it takes to keep the tradition alive.

"I love how (the show) brings the community together and seeing how hard the committee works,” she said.

"So many people from around the valley come to this show because it's one of the best I reckon, and it's terrific to see people support the local area.”

Runner-up for the senior showgirl title was Lowana Littlechild. Hayley Johnson was crowned the junior showgirl, with the runner-up Shannon Moran.

JUNIOR SHOWGIRL: Hayley Johnson, 17, from Gulmarrad.
