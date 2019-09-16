SIREN SOUNDS: Grafton United stun Majos FC White

Majos' Braydan Jones takes on Grafton's Bailey Bathgate in the Men's Division 2 North grand final between Grafton United Sirens and Majos FC White at Yamba on Saturday.

Majos' Braydan Jones takes on Grafton's Bailey Bathgate in the Men's Division 2 North grand final between Grafton United Sirens and Majos FC White at Yamba on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan

MEN'S DIVISION 2 NORTH: Grafton United claimed the North Coast Football Men's Division 2 North premiership on Saturday with a narrow 1-0 win over rivals Majos FC White.

Grafton were the underdogs coming in to the game but a strong run of form leading into the game had them fired up as they snuck past Majos to lift the trophy in dramatic fashion.

Coach Andy Collins said that even though it wasn't pretty, he was happy to get the job done.

"It was a very intense game and I'm happy with the result," Collins said.

"It wasn't a good game of football as such, it was hard but it was just one of those games. Both sides had chances but we were lucky to get that chance late on and to win it the way we did."

Grafton have had a good tussle with Majos this season with the ledger all square after three games between them.

"We played them three times this year, we won the first, drew second and lost the third. They're a very good team with a good coach. We went is underdogs, they beat Yamba whereas we had to do it the hard way," he said.

"I don't think both teams listened to coaches too much, there were obviously some nerves showing through but we got there in the end."

Grafton celebrate victory in the Men's Division 2 North grand final between Grafton United Sirens and Majos FC White at Yamba on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan

Collins praised his side for having a great mix of young and old.

"We've got a couple of old war-dogs, I'm 59-years old and I player coached this year but there are a few old war horses in the team," he said.

"There's a really good buch of young players t the club like Keanu Staader, Bailey Bathgate, Joshie Paterson, Andrew Durrington and Jack Wujcik. They're all around 16 so there's a really bright future at the club."

Standing out from the crowd were youngsters invited to the West Ham Academy in London, Staader and Bathgate, who proved why they are so highly regarded.

"Bailey did a great job at the back to put pressure their forward Braydan to miss a few huge chances. I hope Bailey and Keanu do well on their trial, I said I hope not to see them back here because it would mean they've made a step in the right direction," he said.

The win tops off a good year for Grafton after they lost their premier league side last year and Collins said they have big plans for the next season.

"It has been a really big turnaround for club this year, we've had a total rebuild without premier league but our juniors made finals and ladies made finals and we won the competition as well," he said.

"We're hoping to play division 1 next year which should keep us moving in the right direction."