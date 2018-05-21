Menu
JADE Walker, right, pictured with her brother, Manly Sea Eagles star Dylan Walker at a league game.
Crime

League star’s sister charged with manslaughter

by Candace Sutton
21st May 2018 4:34 PM

JADE Walker, the sister of Manly Sea Eagles star Dylan Walker, has faced court charged with the manslaughter of her 51-year-old boyfriend.

Police were called to a home in Brighton Le Sands in Sydney's south early on Sunday morning and found Gilbert Caetano unconscious.

Paramedics tried to revive Mr Caetano, but he died at the scene.

Ms Walker, 31, was arrested at the home and later charged with manslaughter and one count of entering a dwelling with intent.

She appeared in Sutherland Local Court on Monday on both charges.

Jade Walker has been charged and appeared in Sutherland Local Court on Monday.
