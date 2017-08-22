Sisterly advice: Debt isn't the enemy of life

MY SISTER and I rarely have heart-to-hearts, not because we don't love each other, but we have just never been the best friend type of siblings.

However, when we do, she comes out with these nuggets of wisdom that I wish I'd thought up myself.

I've always been a bit of a stress-head. I stress about money, about my job, about walking down the street and rolling my ankle, you name it, at some point I've probably stressed about it.

In this particular conversation, my sister and I were talking about my current financial strain.

I was worried about being able to pay off my credit card, which I regret ever getting but it was necessary at the time, which has slowly been accumulating debt since I was 19. It's a debt I can't seem to get out from under.

My sister's advice was: "Caitlan, you're going to be in debt for the rest of your life if you ever want to buy a car, a house, or make any big investment. You need to get comfortable with that. You're not destitute, you earn a wage, you will get there eventually."

It was then that it dawned on me that I was likely to be in debt for the rest of my life in one way or another.

If I ever get a mortgage, no matter how much money I have in the bank, I will still be paying it off.

Debt is something that as an adult, you need to be okay with.

You're going to need a credit rating at some point in your life - unless you are earning ridiculous amounts of money - and having a debt that you've worked to pay off constantly will prove that you can do the adulty thing of paying off a loan or debt.

For some silly reason, banks trust you more when you've had a debt you've consistently paid off.

Sometimes my big sister is overly emotional and all over the shop, but most of the time she's a great big sister with really good advice.

When we were teenagers, I was always in a better financial situation than her. There were countless occasions where I lent her money.

Now, after finally leaving university and getting the job of a lifetime, she's in a better position than I and willing to help in any way she can.

This isn't the first piece of advice she's given me about my financial situation. At the beginning of the year I had a tripped planned to Thailand with some friends, and I was concerned I wouldn't be able to afford to go.

Her advice then was missing out on things isn't always the best option. You might be in a situation where you can't afford to go overseas, which was the case for me, but you shouldn't miss out on the things you love doing because you're worried about your savings account dropping below a certain amount.

While this advice from my sister might not work for everyone, I've certainly let go a bit of the stress that was holding me back from doing things I wanted to do.

I may not be able to pay off my debts today, but in three years they will probably be gone and I will still have had a great time travelling and enjoying my life.