Sisters sitting pretty after MKR victory

Sisters Kerry and Kaylene not only survived but flourished during their first instant restaurant on My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals. Channel 7

TWO sisters have Manu Feildel quaking in his boots after blowing the chef away with their "sublime" food on My Kitchen Rules.

Kerry Hall and Kaylene McNee, who grew up in Bundaberg and now live in Karratha and Peregian Beach on the Sunshine Coast respectively, hosted their first instant restaurant tonight on the new rivals-themed season of Seven's reality cooking show.

The Army veterans now sit at the top of the leaderboard, scoring three points higher than frontrunners and 2013 series winners Dan and Steph Mulheron.

In the new format, five new fan teams mentored by Colin Fassnidge compete as a house against five returning favourites mentored by Feildel.

Sisters Kerry and Kaylene with mentor Colin Fassnidge. Channel 7

The sisters served up a three-course menu of pea-crumbed barramundi, kangaroo and sweet potato and pavlova. All three dishes are family favourites, with Kaylene's artistic take on her mum's pavlova earning some of the highest praise.

The magazine-worthy dish featured lavender meringue shards, passionfruit curd, soft meringue, berries and cream.

"Kaylene are you responsible for this? Would you like to join my team?," said Feildel, who has been a judge on all 11 seasons of the show.

"If you start the competition with a dessert like this, then I'm now a little worried. Your dessert was sublime in many ways."

"I think we did mum proud," Kaylene said. "Kerry's older so she did a lot of cooking with mum growing up and I was the taste tester."

Kaylene McNee in a scene from My Kitchen Rules. Channel 7

The sisters narrowly avoided a meltdown halfway through their cook when Kaylene broke one of the plates they needed for their main course.

"It was our first cook so there was a lot of pressure," she said. "My cup was already full, so just a little thing like breaking a plate was enough to set me over."

But fellow housemate Vasil was more than happy to eat from the damaged plate and the sisters quickly recomposed themselves.

The only major critiques of the night were all related to quantities, with Kerry and Kaylene underestimated how much protein they needed for their main course and how much meringue they needed for their dessert.

The victory means the sisters will progress to the next round of the competition with just three more instant restaurants remaining.

MKR: The Rivals continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on Seven.