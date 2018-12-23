Sisters spread the word and their artwork

Frances Belle Parker shows off one of the Dyinda Designs at Yamba Homemade Boutique Markets.

Frances Belle Parker shows off one of the Dyinda Designs at Yamba Homemade Boutique Markets. Adam Hourigan

TWO years ago, Yaegl artists and cousins Frances Belle Parker and Jessica Birk decided that they wanted to spread their art to a wider audience, and an art market in Sydney spurred them into action.

They created Dyinda Designs, and the pair showed off their goods as one of the 80 exhibitors at the Yamba Homemade Boutqiue Market held at Raymond Laurie Sports Centre.

"Dyinda is the Yaegl word for sister, and we're cousins which is the same thing,” Frances said.

"Jessica lives down in Sydney, and it's a good combination to have someone in the Sydney market as well as someone up here.”

Their artwork adorns linen tea towels, linen cushions, collaboratively designed artwork onto printed fabrics, screen printed shirts, silk scarves, tote bags and gift cards.

"We wanted to be able to make our art more accessible to everyone, not just the fine art kind,” Frances said.

"People respond really well to it, and when they find out it's designed on Yaegl country, tells a story and keeps the language going they're extra keen.”

The pair haven't just been working on their small scale, recently opening an artwork at the Royal Far West hospital in Manly.

"It's a 35m fence that goes around the outside of the accommodation place where the country kids come to stay,” Frances said.

"We designed the imagery knowing it was going to be laser cut into the steel fence, and we chose a colour which was blue/gold with the intention it changes colour depending on the light. In the morning it has flecks of gold and later on it's green.

"It's amazing and beautiful to see it down there.”