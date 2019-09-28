Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marlene and Roy Littlehales, and Raelene and Burt Harry are travelling Australia together.
Marlene and Roy Littlehales, and Raelene and Burt Harry are travelling Australia together. Carlie Walker
Travel

Sisters travelling together across Australia in RV campers

Carlie Walker
by
28th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO sisters and their husbands are travelling across Australia, side-by-side.

Marlene and Roy Littlehales, and Raelene and Burt Harry, all in comfortable, self-contained campers, were parked up next to each other at Maryborough Airport's RV Park this week, relaxing in the shade.

They hail from Ballarat and decided to hit the road to see the country's drought-stricken regions, from Lightning Ridge up to Roma then onto Toowoomba.

The group had never been to Maryborough before, but were enjoying their stay.

They visited the markets on Thursday before looking around at the historical buildings.

"We're enjoying that aspect," Roy said.

"It's very impressive."

The couples have travelled to Hervey Bay to whale-watch and visited Fraser Island before coming to Maryborough.

More Stories

australia fraser coast maryborough rv camping rv friendly
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Even in death, Stephen was larger than life

    premium_icon Even in death, Stephen was larger than life

    News Family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes and remember a man who lived life to the fullest

    EPA investigates slick in the Clarence River at Mororo

    premium_icon EPA investigates slick in the Clarence River at Mororo

    Environment Cause of oily slick in the river still to be determined.

    A new way to recycle hits Grafton

    premium_icon A new way to recycle hits Grafton

    News 'We've watched it over the last three weeks and it's just growing'

    BEHIND THE DESK: Should we legalise marijuana in Australia?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Should we legalise marijuana in Australia?

    Opinion It has cleared a hurdle in ACT, is it time for others to follow?