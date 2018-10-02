Six decades of marriage for the Wiseman's

HAPPY DAY: Rex and Mary Wiseman celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary surrounded by their family.

IN 1958 Rex Wiseman and Mary Wiseman (nee Geary) said their vows at St Mary's Catholic Church, Grafton, and 60 years later they celebrated their anniversary with friends and family at Maclean Services Club.

Mr Wiseman said he knew "pretty much straight away” that he wanted to marry Mary.

They met on Yamba Main Beach and was introduced to Mary by a mutual friend.

"Mary lived in Grafton and I lived in Harwood Island and a friend of mine was going with a girl in Grafton at the same place,” Mr Wiseman said.

Mr Wiseman said the pair went to dances in Grafton where they created a friendship and then the romance started.

The wedding was at 8.30am and as Catholics they wanted a nuptial mass and to receive the holy communion which meant they had to hold it early.

At the time Mrs Wiseman lived on a dairy farm along South Gate road and the family had to milk 100 cows before the wedding.

Mr Wiseman lived on Harwood Island and had to catch the ferry to the wedding.

The Wisemans have four sons, Peter, Tony, David and Michael, one daughter Susan, and seven grandchildren.

Mr Wiseman said tolerance and understanding was his secret to a long marriage.

He said he worked seven days a week at a sugar mill and often as a bookermaker's clerk, to ensure his children had a good education, while his wife raised the children.

He said not much has changed since they wed 60 years ago.

Wiseman and Geary are proud and respected names in the Harwood-Maclean districts.

The couple has been involved in local sport and heavily involved in the Clarence Valley community.