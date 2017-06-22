Six funeral methods that are friendly to the environment

Green funerals are becoming more popular as people think more about the environment and their finances.

WOULD you like to bring a loved one back to life ... as a tree?

It's a question increasingly asked in Western countries as people become more aware of the economic and environmental costs of burial and cremation.

Recently a company has started to offer devices called the bios urn where you place the ashes of your loved one into what amounts to a special flower pot.

You plant your choice of tree into the pot and it grows from the ashes and soil in it. It also includes a computerised sensor to ensure optimum growing conditions which can send messages to an app on a mobile device.

Not all eco burial choices need to be so hi-tech.

Here are six burial methods designed not to put a strain on the environment.

1. Encasing the loved one's body into a pod that eventually sprouts into a tree.

2. Sealing the ashes in a concrete ball that will plunge to the bottom of the ocean to feed coral reefs.

3. Forego the the embalming process to avoid having a cocktail of formaldehyde, phenol, methanol, and glycerin, being buried in the landscape with your loved one.

4. Get buried in a wood-only casket.

5. Use a process called alkaline hydrolysis instead of cremating so save dangerous pollutants including carbon monoxide, fine soot, sulfur dioxide, heavy metals, and mercury emissions from dental fillings, escaping into the atmosphere.

6. Use a biodegradable-casket options, including bamboo, paper, cardboard, wool, banana leaf or willow.