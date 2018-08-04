Six Grafton juniors donning blue at nationals

HOCKEY: Grafton has continued to prove its merit on the state hockey stage with six juniors selected to don the sky blue of New South Wales at the upcoming Hockey Australia Under-13 National Championships in Hobart in October.

Keaton Stutt will line up for his second straight tilt at U13s national glory for NSW when he plays in the NSW Stars side and will be joined on the team by Jesse McGarvie.

Fellow Grafton junior Josh Perry, who joined the association from Sawtell this season, also earned selection for the NSW Lions team.

Meanwhile in the girls' U13s ranks, Mackenna Ensbey has followed in the footsteps of older sister Ashleigh with selection in the NSW Stars side.

Ensbey will be joined in the team by fellow Graftonian Jemma Whelan, while Breah Fischer has been given the nod to line up for the NSW Lions.

GHA president Peter Fysh said it was a proud achievement for the association to have six juniors selected and proved Grafton was ready to put it to their metro cousins.

"It is a great achievement for our up-and-coming stars. It is quite pleasing to see the kids getting the results for all the hard yards they have put in," he said.

"It is very rewarding for us as an association to have six players selected, and it shows that we aren't so little here in Grafton."