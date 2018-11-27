After six decades of service, Father Paul says farewell

TEARS and laughter flooded St John's College chapel on Sunday at Father Paul Pidcock's farewell Mass.

Fr Paul as he is affectionately known has been serving the Woodlawn community for 60 years and formally retired yesterday at the age of 87.

"I am very grateful and excited. I'm having to cope with big changes, but I am getting used to change," Fr Paul said.

The entire Woodlawn community joined inside the St John's chapel at 11am on Sunday for an emotional farewell commemorating six decades of study and service.

The celebration made up of choir music, pray, scripture readings, and teary eyed speakers, who identified the immense impact Fr Paul had on the community since being appointed to St John's College in 1957.

Farewell Mass for Fr Paul Pidcock. Amber Gibson

Paul went to the Marist seminary in Toongabbie in 1949 and was ordained at St Patrick's, Church Hill in Sydney in 1956 before moving to St John's College.

Paul was honoured repeatedly by speakers St. John's College principle Chris Comerford, Rev Fr Frank Devoy and college captains Samantha Galsby and Jared Roder for his generosity, great sense of humour, prayerfulness and devoted presence while helping staff and students at the school.

"We have the face of Christ in our midst," Mr. Comerford said.

Among many acts of service at St. John College, Paul helped many parishes and the wider Northern Rivers community, congratulated by Rev Fr Frank Devoy for his long term contribution to Grafton Prison and this positive impact Paul made on the lives of prisoners and their families.

During his final speech, Paul's humour and deep appreciation for his work were felt from beginning to end.

He began his speech with a joke and concluded with a few goodbye tears.

"Life is changed but not ended," Fr Paul said.