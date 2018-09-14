Menu
SETTLING IN: Consortium development director Steve Sabbatucci (third from left) with representatives of the groups who have benefited from the Northern Pathways consortium's generosity at the Ngerrie Land Council on Thursday.
Six groups to share $500,000 to improve the community

Tim Howard
14th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
SIX Clarence Valley community groups have received $500,000-plus worth of grants or pledges of support from the consortium building the new Grafton jail.

The Northern Pathways development director, Stephen Sabbatucci, said the consortium members were in the Clarence Valley for the long haul.

"Northern Pathways will operate in the Clarence Valley for the next 22 years,” MrSabbatucci said.

"We are committed to supporting the local community, especially through programs and projects that target education, youth and disadvantaged, homelessness and community regeneration.

"We are extremely pleased to have secured substantial funding of $292,000 from the John Laing Charitable Trust and Serco Foundation for four of the projects.

"The two remaining projects will be completed by John Holland and subcontractors via significant in-kind commitment.”

The 2018 beneficiaries are:

New Neighbourhood School of Arts - to employ a youth worker for 12 months for a mental health and wellbeing program, and renovation of amenities for homeless people.

Clarence River Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services - community centre playground redevelopment.

Gurehlgam Corporation - for indigenous programs and services.

Police Citizens Youth Club - to establish a series of youth-based programs in conjunction with NSW Police.

Nungera Co-op - renovations to a community building in Maclean.

Grafton Ngerrie Aboriginal Lands Council - renovations to a community centre in South Grafton.

