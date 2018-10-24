Menu
Six patients were transported to the Mackay Base Hospital yesterday after their car struck a cow on the Bruce Highway
Six hospitalised after car hits cow near Camilla

Ashley Pillhofer
24th Oct 2018 10:17 AM | Updated: 11:17 AM
SIX people were transported to the Mackay Base Hospital overnight after their car collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said six patients were travelling in the same vehicle near Camilla when their car struck a cow.

QAS became aware of the incident at 7.35pm.

The two adult patients sustained chest and neck injuries while the remaining four passengers, who were children suffered from seatbelt injuries.

A spokeswoman from QAS said all six patients were in a stable condition.

bruce highway crash camilla mackay queensland ambulace service
