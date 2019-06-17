Menu
serious traffic crash on the Bruce Highway at Caboolture on Sunday night.
Crime

Six injured after stolen car causes serious Bruce Hwy crash

Ashley Carter
by
17th Jun 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 9:08 AM
THE forensic crash unit is investigating after six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a stolen car on the Bruce Highway last night.

A Queensland Police Service representative said initial investigations suggested a stolen Mazda Tribute was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes at Elimbah about 9.30pm when the driver conducted a u-turn and began travelling south in the northbound lanes.

The car then crashed with three other cars off Pumicestone Rd.

The 20-year-old driver and sole occupant of the stolen car was initially entrapped before being taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition with a high acuity response unit escort.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man and woman in their 20s were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with neck pain.

A woman in her 50s with chest pain and a man in his 60s with wrist and knee injuries were taken to Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition, and a man in his 40s was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with a suspected broken foot.

Investigations are continuing and police are appealing for any witnesses who may have dashcam footage to come forward.




