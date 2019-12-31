Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six people have been injured after lightning struck a viewing platform near Uluru on Monday.
Six people have been injured after lightning struck a viewing platform near Uluru on Monday.
Weather

Lightning strike injures six people at tourism icon

31st Dec 2019 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX people have been injured after lightning struck a viewing platform at the Ayers Rock resort near Uluru on Monday.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two of the six people injured in the strike were flown to Alice Springs Hospital by the Royal Flying Doctor Service but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

The spokeswoman said the people were watching the sunset from the platform shortly after 7pm when the lightning struck but weren't directly hit by the bolt.

"It's my understanding that they were in the platform at the time and it was struck and they were injured probably from the strike of lightning on the platform," she said.

lightning strike uluru weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Celebrate the new year Brooms Head style

        premium_icon Celebrate the new year Brooms Head style

        News Not sure how to spend the first day of 2020? Then get yourself down to Brooms Head for the annual Family Fun Day.

        Country star’s unique show not to be missed

        premium_icon Country star’s unique show not to be missed

        Music Tom Curtain’s Katherine Outback Experience captures essence of life in the bush

        36 POINTS GONE: Driver’s double demerit double shocker

        premium_icon 36 POINTS GONE: Driver’s double demerit double shocker

        Crime Careless driver loses a whopping 36 demerit points.

        Could you be an accidental dumper?

        premium_icon Could you be an accidental dumper?

        News Community urged to think before they donate to charity