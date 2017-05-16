Six Mile Lane service road in use on highway

24°
Adam Hourigan
| 16th May 2017 11:34 AM
Detour sign.

FOR ABOUT the next two years, motorists will use a short service road on Old Six Mile Lane while the future overpass is built at this location. The speed limit approaching and through the detour will be 60 km/h and traffic control will be in place when required.

Large trucks will be delivering materials and plant to the Avenue Road, Lavadia compound this week. The trucks will generally be moving through the area between 7am and 2pm to minimise delays to road users and motorists are advised to allow extra travel time.

Work to resurface the highway will be carried out just north of Grafton between Swan Lane and Centenary Drive on weekdays between 7am and 4pm until Friday 30 June. The speed limit in the area will be reduced and road users are advised to drive to the conditions.

Repairs will be carried out at the edge of the Pacific Highway about 400 metres north of Causleys Lane, Gulmarrad on Wednesday May 17 and at Franklins Road Glenugie on Friday May 19, between 7am and 4pm on both days. The work will help to improve safety for road users.

Drainage work for the new Yamba interchange will be carried out at night on the existing northbound on ramp between May 15-21. Traffic control will be in place from 6pm to 7am. Barriers will be installed at the same location on May 17 and 18 between 7am and 6pm.

